See the trailer for the Super Bowl LVII Champions: Kansas City Chiefs film

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the National Football League (NFL) and NFL Films will team up once again to continue distribution of the Official NFL Super Bowl LVII Championship film along with NFL Films' catalog releases.

Next month, Cinedigm, the NFL and NFL Films will bring fans the most anticipated sports film of the year when Super Bowl LVII Champions: Kansas City Chiefs releases on Digital March 3 & Blu-Ray™ Combo on March 14.

Led by two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs captured the franchise's third world championship with a 38-35 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Engineering a game winning drive in the final minutes, the Chiefs sealed Super Bowl LVII with a 27-yard game winning field goal and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years.

All the magical moments from the Chiefs' title run are now available for pre-order on NFLShop.com or Apple TV. Relive each week of Kansas City's championship run; from a five-game winning streak to close out the season to a pair of hard-fought playoff wins against Jacksonville & Cincinnati and so much more.

Alliance Entertainment's Distribution Solutions division serves as a production services partner in order to achieve swift delivery of the Super Bowl LVII Championship Film into the hands of football fans on NFLShop.com.

"The Cinedigm team is proud of our longstanding relationship with the National Football League and NFL Films, and this year we had the honor of watching league MVP Patrick Mahomes bring home his second championship in heroic fashion," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm. "We are confident that Chiefs fans will enjoy this incredible film celebrating their team's unforgettable season!"

"Through this Film, it's easy to see why the Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in four years. The most striking thing is how focused on winning this team was throughout the season" said Todd Schmidt, Senior Producer at NFL Films. "You see it through our sound and wire footage how this team came together to pull out so many tough wins, especially in the post-season and Super Bowl. Some of our films show the character of one or two players – this one conveyed the professionalism and teamwork of an entire organization."

The Championship film is loaded with special features available as iTunes Extras and on the Blu-ray Combo:

Chiefs 2019 Team Highlight Film

Post-Game Ceremonies

2022 NFL Shots of the Year Fun with Quarterbacks Officials Football Follies National Tight Ends Day Coach Speak Celebrations Trash Talk



Patrick Mahomes Interview

Andy Reid Interview

Chris Jones Vignette

Isiah Pacheco Vignette

Juju Smith -Shuster Vignette

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/puzkxkDTHFs

Film Credits

Written & Directed by: Tom Brant, Tyji Mays, Terrell Riley, Jeremy Saidel

Film Producer: Todd J. Schmidt

Narrator: Scott Graham

Project Manager: Sandra Aiken Skarstedt

Production Assistant: Jeanette Kropp

Production Operations: Tom Costella, Tom Fittipaldi, Peter Locke

Official Synopsis:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!

The Kansas City Chiefs triumphantly earned their third Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII!

Relive all the glory from the Kansas City Chiefs' outstanding season in this exciting DVD— from clinching their seventh straight AFC West title, to a tension-filled 27-20 AFC Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, to topping the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship, to the crowning glory of a Super Bowl LVII victory at State Farm Stadium.

With sideline sound and in-game wires that put you right in the action, award winning cinematography, pulse-pounding music, and exciting special features — Super Bowl LVII Champions: Kansas City Chiefs is a must-have for the entire Chiefs Kingdom!

About NFL Films

Winner of 136 Sports Emmy® Awards, NFL Films is widely recognized as the most honored filmmaker in sports and is credited with revolutionizing the way fans watch football and sports in general. NFL Films continues to produce notable franchises and documentaries across multiple networks and platforms, including its Emmy-Award winning series, Hard Knocks and 30 for 30, as well as Peyton's Places, Inside the NFL, Turning Point and NFL Films Presents.NFL Films is a part of NFL Media, the owned and operated media division of the National Football League, which is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, the NFL App, NFL.com, NFL+ and NFL RedZone.

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

