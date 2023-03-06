Amdocs' SaaS-based Digital Brands Suite as a Service, powered by AWS, will allow mobile virtual network enabler Melon Digital to scale and provide next-generation experiences to customers around the world, starting in South Africa with the launch of mobile virtual network operator Melon Mobile

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Melon Digital, a new digitally-led mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) based in South Africa, has selected Amdocs' Digital Brands Suite as a Service to provide customer care and monetization capabilities in a SaaS-based solution powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Melon Digital is a wholly new, digital-first brand providing tailored support for businesses and brands looking to innovate with digital mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services, simplifying the process by offering end-to-end services including project management, UI/UX, technology support and reward/loyalty programs through an innovative MVNE platform.

Next month will see the commercial launch of Melon Mobile by Melon Digital. Melon Mobile is a digital-first mobile provider that aims to disrupt the South African market by offering its customers maximum flexibility and control as part of a personalized user journey.

Amdocs' Digital Brands Suite as a Service, now available in AWS Marketplace, will allow Melon Digital to produce and monetize fully digital customer experiences while seamlessly scaling up from the first subscribers to potentially millions.

"Our vision is to build Africa's first truly digital MVNE, to disrupt the South African market and enable the launch of innovative new operators around the world. We are excited to work with Amdocs to create a complete digital experience for consumers in South Africa and the customers of new MVNOs wherever they might be," said Calvin Collett, Founder and CEO at Melon Digital. "It's incredibly exciting to be launching a new digital MVNO from scratch in just six months. Amdocs has been the perfect partner for the Melon Digital journey, demonstrating flexibility and a willingness to go above and beyond while moving fast to address our needs."

"We're pleased to be playing such a pivotal role in Melon Digital by providing a cloud-based, SaaS platform that enables the platform to scale their disruptive digital brand in an agile, innovative fashion," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "New brands have the ability to challenge the status quo, which is one of the reasons Melon Digital's arrival is so exciting."

"One of the benefits of the cloud is the ability to provide telco scale to industry innovators," said Tammy Whyman, head of telco partnerships at AWS. "Melon Digital's digital-first approach, combined with Amdocs Digital Brand Suite as a Service on AWS Marketplace, will give Melon Digital greater agility to create and deliver a new value proposition to the South African consumer, and expedite time-to-profit for its Melon Mobile MVNO. This collaboration is a great example of how AWS and its large community of partners work together to accelerate innovation across the industry."

Amdocs' Digital Brands suite is designed to accelerate time to market for MVNOs and other digital-first operators. Delivered through a cloud-native serverless architecture and pay-as-you-grow business model to ensure maximum flexibility and scalability, it offers a pre-built library of digital customer journeys and business processes, low-code/no-code configuration templates and a rich set of TM Forum-certified Open APIs for managing the entire customer lifecycle.

Amdocs, Melon Digital and AWS will be holding a Melon Digital launch event at the Amdocs booth (Hall 3, Stand 3G10) at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona on Monday 27 February, from 4.00pm CET.

