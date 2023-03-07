Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers 830,000th Attitude Control Motor for Patriot Missile as Investments Enable 40% Increase in Production

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As company investments enable significant increases in production, Aerojet Rocketdyne has now delivered the 830,000th Attitude Control Motor (ACM) for Patriot missile system variants, including the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE).

“We take great pride in our role powering the PAC-3 MSE air defense missile system, and this milestone comes at a uniquely important time as the demand for key defense systems continues to increase,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “Our investments to expand production for this critical system will ensure we are able to meet continued demand for our reliable propulsion.”

Investments in ACM production, including significant building upgrades, increased manufacturing space, improvements to automated production processes and new state-of-the-art equipment, such as laser welders, filament winders and grinders, resulted in reduced labor hours, and fewer parts and motor transfers within the ACM building. The investments allowed the site to move from two to three production lines, increasing ACM production by 40%.

Each Lockheed Martin PAC-3 MSE missile contains 180 egg-sized ACMs that fire explosively to refine the missile’s course and ensure impact. Of the 830,000 ACMs Aerojet Rocketdyne has delivered since the program’s inception, more than 700,000 were produced at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Solid Rocket Motor Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas.

In addition to the missile’s ACMs, Aerojet Rocketdyne provides the PAC-3 MSE’s dual-pulse solid rocket motor and the lethality enhancer. Separate from company investment into ACM production, last year Camden opened a new 51,000 sq. ft. facility where the company is now producing the PAC-3 MSE’s revolutionary dual-pulse motor. The new building consolidated multiple manufacturing activities under one roof and added advanced equipment, improving operational efficiency, increasing production capacity, reducing costs, and providing for even safer operations.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has supported the PAC-3 missile system since its inception and has provided ACMs for the program since 2004.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contact:
Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839
[email protected]


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e9f9e1a-4814-4f03-ae94-0bcc80f099ce

ti?nf=ODc1NTE0OCM1NDI1NjQ2IzIwMjg4NTM=
Aerojet-Rocketdyne-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.