PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2023

Eight champions represent the top of the industry in safety and skill

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, today announced the winners of the 2023 ROAD-EO National Championship, a competition to determine the best-of-the-best collection drivers, heavy equipment operators and technicians from across North America.

To qualify for the ROAD-EO National Championship, Republic employees must have a perfect safety record and win local and regional ROAD-EO competitions. This year, 93 competitors, representing 30 states and one Canadian province, earned the opportunity to compete in the Feb. 21 event at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix, home of Republic's headquarters.

"Safety is one of our core values as a company and drives every decision we make," said Jim Olson, vice president of safety. "This event helps to reinforce our strong safety performance, which over the last 10 years has been nearly 40% better than the industry average. It also gives us the opportunity to celebrate our employees and thank them for their strong commitment to serving our customers."

Republic's recycling and waste collection drivers competed in one of four categories – Residential Rear-Load, Residential Side-Load, Large Container and Small Container – and navigated a timed course with several challenges, including parallel parking, alley backing and a serpentine segment. At the end of the competition, four champions were crowned:

  • CJ Hines; Sandusky, Ohio; Residential Rear-Load
  • Donovan Laird; Jefferson City, Mo.; Residential Side-Load
  • Gregory Smith; West Grove, Pa.; Large Container
  • Chuck Thorpe; Telford, Pa.; Small Container

Twelve heavy equipment operators competed in the Bulldozer category, while 13 others competed in the Wheel-Loader category, completing challenges including forward/back dirt pickup and drum roll. The 2023 champions are:

  • David Muns; Las Vegas, Nev.; Bulldozer
  • David Talas; Phoenix, Ariz.; Wheel-Loader

The 25 technician competitors were tasked with a complex diagnostic examination of a collection truck or post-collection bulldozer to identify 10 maintenance needs within 10 minutes. The 2023 champions are:

  • Michael Kennedy; Winchester, Va.; Collection Technician
  • Shawn Alexander; Arlington, Texas; Post-Collection Technician

In addition to bragging rights, all first place winners went home with $5,000 and five additional days of paid time off (PTO). Second place winners received $2,500 and three additional days of PTO. Third place winners received $1,000 and one additional day of PTO. All competitors received an expenses-paid trip for two to compete in the event.

Republic Services is committed to offering the best work environment in the industry for its employees, including drivers, heavy equipment operators and technicians. The Company is always seeking great people to join the team, and offers a competitive salary and benefits, paid vacation, safety bonuses and numerous career advancement opportunities. For more information, visit www.republicservices.jobs.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

