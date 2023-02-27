Penelec's Underground Cable Replacement Project to Help Enhance Electric Service to Treasure Lake Community

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelec, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has begun a significant project to install new underground electric cable to enhance service reliability for more than 5,000 residents and several businesses in Treasure Lake, a residential community just north of DuBois, Pa., in Clearfield County.

Penelec_Logo.jpg

The upgrade is part of Penelec's Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan (LTIIP II), a $200 million initiative to accelerate capital investments to the company's electric distribution system over five years and help ensure continued electric service reliability for customers.

"Over time, water and corrosive soil materials can penetrate underground wire through tiny cracks and fissures, which can cause power outages," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations. "Our crews have repaired the underground cable in this development a number of times since its installation in the 1970s, and the time is right to replace it. We are encasing the new cable in plastic conduit to protect it from contact with the soil and to help ensure it provides reliable electric service to Treasure Lake for decades to come."

Crews are burying the new line and conduit adjacent to the original cable on the grassy traffic island that divides Coral Reef Road, the main thoroughfare into the community. Much of the work involves trenching, but crews will use horizontal boring technology to excavate beneath sensitive areas, such as paved areas around the Treasure Lake business plaza and spots where the golf cart path crosses the Coral Reef Road traffic divider.

Split into two phases, the project includes the installation of underground electric cable for 1.6 miles. Crews will also install sectionalizing equipment that functions like fuses to isolate damage during service interruptions and add access boxes to quickly reach the wire if repairs are necessary.

Crews started work in mid-January on the northern half of the project, which consists of installing cable 4,200 feet from Treasure Lake Plaza on Coral Reef Road to Bay Road. Weather permitting, that section should be completed and energized in mid-March.

The second phase to install cable 4,500 feet from the business plaza south on Coral Reef Road to the main entrance of the 2,200-home development will begin next and should be finished in early spring, contingent on favorable weather.

Penelec serves approximately 585,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania. Follow Penelec on Twitter @Penelec and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PenelecElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of underground cable replacement work in Treasure Lake are available for download on Flickr.

favicon.png?sn=CL24543&sd=2023-02-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penelecs-underground-cable-replacement-project-to-help-enhance-electric-service-to-treasure-lake-community-301756721.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL24543&Transmission_Id=202302271132PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL24543&DateId=20230227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.