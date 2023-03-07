CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC PINK:XCPL) has on February 24 signed an agreement with InnovaQor (OTC PINK:INQR) to initiate a sales and marketing strategy for InnovaQor's healthcare software products and services. XCPCNL will develop a Strategic Sales and Marketing program to meaningfully connect with targeted customers to cultivate the long-term growth and sustainability of the InnovaQor portfolio of services and products.

XCPCNL will leverage its proprietary AI Technology to strategically and pragmatically approach potential customers with tailored messaging in an effort to increase incremental sales. The agreement signed contains a termination clause at 90 days.

"We are incredibly excited to work with INQR in assisting them in developing their Brand Portfolio. To effectively engage today's diverse customers, brands must have the dexterity to communicate brand attributes and convey brand essence in a relevant manner to the end-user. Creating and growing awareness among customer segments for our client's brands is XCPCNL's sweet spot. We look forward to introducing the InnovaQor Brand portfolio with a faster speed to market and a practical approach into multiple online and offline channels and discussing potential joint venture opportunities," said CEO Tim Matthews.

"We look forward to a collaboration with XCPCNL to increase the market awareness and targeted marketing of our products and services" said Sharon Hollis, CEO of InnovaQor, Inc., "we are well positioned to benefit from increased sales and believe this agreement can deliver increased market opportunity that we can convert into sales and revenue"

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may have, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to our management team or us, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Over-the-Counter Market ("OTC"). All subsequent written or forward-looking oral statements attributable to persons or us acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact [email protected].

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com.

About InnovaQor, Inc.

InnovaQor delivers innovative technology and software solutions for the medical sector and intends to build a communication platform specifically for the medical sector, which will facilitate communication and collaboration between peers and allow the addition of revenue generating bolt on offers, including existing solutions and a new recruitment matching product for the healthcare sector. To learn more about INQR please visit www.innovaqor.com/

