RESTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2023

Sports Legend Boomer Esiason, JOY-CPW, Inc. production team renew three-year deal for cutting-edge local TV measurement spanning all 210 U.S. markets

RESTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, a trusted partner in planning, transacting, and evaluating media, today announced the continuation of its successful media measurement partnership with JOY-CPW, Inc., the producer behind the award-winning series, "Game Time with Boomer Esiason". The multi-year agreement provides JOY-CPW, Inc., with the continued use of Comscore's cutting-edge local television measurement for all 210 Comscore Television Markets in the U.S..

"Game Time with Boomer Esiason" has become a staple for sports fans, featuring one of the nation's most popular sportscasters as he interviews the biggest names in the world of sports, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Olympic gold medalists Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn and Katie Ledecky, 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski. The award winning "Game Time with Boomer Esiason" is carried in over 300 stations in all U.S. markets delivering news.

"Game Time with Boomer Esiason is thrilled to renew its partnership with Comscore for access to the most accurate reporting in local broadcast TV measurement," said Executive Producer Jim Moskovitz. "Comscore provides the most accurate and stable data on which advertisers can rely, and we look forward to continued success with Comscore data from across the country and markets we're proud to reach."

As the leader in local television measurement, Comscore is at the forefront of the industry's evolution. Powered by more than 30 million TV homes in the U.S., Comscore offers stability in its measurement and granular reporting down to the quarter hour. Comscore's local TV solution combines real-world TV viewership information with advanced household-level consumer and demographic data, providing greater accuracy to customers' advertiser base.

"We couldn't be more pleased in the confidence that JOY-CPW, Inc. has in our local TV measurement by extending our valued partnership," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer of Comscore. "Sports continues to be a major driver of live linear viewership, with leagues, teams and content producers trying to better understand audiences. Comscore is proud to partner with strong teams delivering quality programming to viewers across the country, and help deliver viewer insights critical for successful ad sales efforts."

