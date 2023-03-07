International Star (OTC:ILST) Invests in Exciting New Movie Production, with Budding Equity to Serve as Executive Producer

COMPANY INSIDER PURCHASES $200,000 OF ILST CLASS B PREFERRED SHARES

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / International Star, Inc. (OTC:ILST) (the "Company" or "ILST") today announced that it has invested $200,000 in a new film production with the working title, "All My Friends Are Dead," scheduled for nationwide release in late 2023/early 2024. More information on the production company and film's cast can be found here. Budding Equity, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, and Dan Rubin, (BE's CEO) will be listed as executive producers on the film.

"We are excited to come on board as an executive producer for All My Friends Are Dead and to work with the team at Roundtable Entertainment. We see this as another step in the continuation of our overall business strategy, and I am thrilled that we will have access to work with this film production's significant intellectual property," said Mr. Rubin. "It's exciting to think of the endless possibilities of this feature beyond just our traditional sales, and I can't wait to explore and expand our universe in new and innovative ways."

Nochum Greenberg, the Company's CEO, also commented, stating, "we are looking forward to the long-term potential of this production, and the growth opportunities it will add." "All in all, we are taking steps to realize our potential."

In a related announcement, the Company disclosed that Dan Rubin had purchased USD $200,000 of ILST Class B Preferred Shares. The Company is utilizing the funds invested by Mr. Rubin to finance its investment in the new film production.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL STAR

International Star Inc. has historically been focused on mineral property interests. In June 2022, a controlling stake in International Star was acquired by ILST Holdco LLC. Under its new management, the Company's strategic objective is to build a successful and financially robust enterprise which will consistently create and build stakeholders' value.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance.

Contact:

International Star, Inc.
8 The Green
Suite 13940
Dover, DE 19901
E-mail: [email protected]

