ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS)(referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") announces that it expects to go live with its AI powered online market place today. The demand from local pawn shops have been extremely positive, prompting PawnTrust to launch its marketplace ahead of schedule. PawnTrust has signed contracts with local Pawn Shops in the metro Atlanta area to become pawn partners. These pawn partners will have their inventory on display for purchase at www.pawntrust.com. PawnTrust makes shopping at a pawn shops easier and more accessible than ever. Utilizing our cutting-edge AI technology, consumers will be able to find the exact products they request within a few clicks. Our innovative platform allows local pawn shop immediate and national exposure of their inventory. Historically 50% of a pawn shops revenue derives from the sale of inventory and produces profit margins from 35% to 45%. PawnTrust enables these local pawn shops the ability to access these profit margins faster and more efficiently without additional expense. "Launching our marketplace today; ahead of schedule, gives us a jump start on our revenue projections for the year. " Christina Moore, Director. With PawnTrust set to go live today, Customers will be able to purchase an array of products, add them to their cart, securely pay, and have the item(s) shipped to their desired location. PawnTrust invites consumers to experience the future of buying from a Pawn Shop.

About PawnTrust

PawnTrust is the only marketplace exclusively for Pawn Shops. It allows users to buy, borrow and barter through an app on their mobile phone. PawnTrust has established Pawn Partners; which are local Pawn Shops, in which inventory is extrapolated into the PawnTrust Marketplace. This allows the Pawn Shops to immediately and seamlessly have their inventory displayed nationally. PawnTrust uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the marketplace platform to automate various workflows including advance image recognition algorithms. Items are automatically identified and descriptions are generated with remarkable accuracy which speeds up the process and standardizes the descriptions. This has the potential to transform the pawn industry where descriptive tags help to create a context based search for a user friendly interface. Using AI will bring an immersive and engaging experience.

