LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Sotera Health Company ("Sotera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHC).

Class Period: November 20, 2020 – September 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 27, 2023

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that for years the Company failed to employ adequate and effective emissions control systems at its sterilization facilities, allowing dangerous amounts of toxic EtO fumes to pollute the air surrounding those facilities and exposing communities to significantly increased cancer risks.

