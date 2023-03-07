The Dixie Group 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2022 Earnings Release on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:

877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13735921

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:

877-660-6853
Conference ID No: 13735921

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, and Trucor brands.

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
[email protected]

SOURCE: The Dixie Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740884/The-Dixie-Group-2022-Earnings-Release-Conference-Call

img.ashx?id=740884

GuruFocus Screeners

