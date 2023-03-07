The Book, The Ballot, The Buck: 20-Year Home Depot Associate Talks Family History, HBCU Experience and Career

Anika Clement Wharton, Home Depot's senior director of supply chain, is a fourth generation Atlanta native and a third generation Spelman College graduate. She has notable family members who dedicated their lives to civil rights, black voter registration and the integration of public schools, politics, music and more.

She's built her career with The Home Depot for nearly 21 years using the same principle that she learned from her family: always strive to do the right thing.

The Home Depot is proud to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through the Retool Your School program. Established in 2009, Retool Your School has invested more than $5.2 million to support 184 campus improvement grants provided to 70 percent of the nation's HBCUs.

To learn more about Retool Your School, visit RetoolYourSchool.com.

