CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2023

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the availability of NITRO Discovery, a high-scale, low-latency solution providing real-time discovery of physical or virtual network assets, on the ServiceNow Store. The integration is a Certified Service Graph Connector into the ServiceNOW Telecommunications Network Inventory (TNI) Platform. This solution is based on VIAVI's acquisition of CanGo Networks in June 2022, and enables network operators to develop and maintain pinpoint accurate network inventory and topology. NITRO Discovery will be showcased at MWC Barcelona, February 27-March 2, at ServiceNow Stand #GG4.

As network elements become disaggregated in either pure cloud-native architectures or evolve using hybrid infrastructure, maintaining visibility to all connected equipment becomes challenging. Legacy tools to manage and optimize network operations are ineffective. Accurate inventory and topology are critical foundational elements of network intelligence so AI/ML algorithms can work reliably and deliver dependable automated solutions.

NITRO Discovery seamlessly integrates an auto-discovery and reconciliation framework with ServiceNow CMDB Telco CI Classes for near real-time network inventory (NI) updates ensuring up-to-date sync of the real time network ecosystem. It is based on a multi-vendor, multi-domain and multi-technology inventory management system comprising information on physical, logical and network resources, with real-time data collection and reporting, at scale.

"5G deployments continue at a rapid pace, powering new experiences for users and revenue opportunities for service providers," said Deepak Shahane, Vice President and General Manager, Service Enablement, VIAVI. "The evolution towards the Dark NOC requires a unique ability for discovery and reconciliation to migrate what is often a large amount of legacy CMDBs into a single consistent view. With its unique capability to generate near real-time views of the complete network across environments and at any scale, NITRO Discovery is a critical enabler of the future of networking."

"To fully realize the potential of 5G, service providers need to unleash dynamic experiences driven by automated network and service management," said Rohit Batra, head of telecommunications, media & technology product at ServiceNow. "We are excited that VIAVI has augmented its offerings as a ServiceNow Technology Partner with NITRO Discovery, complementing our Telecommunications Service Operations Management platform and directly integrating into TNI with a certified and productized Service Graph Connector."

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

