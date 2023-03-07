Notification of transactions by Directors

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company") ( LSE:ECOR, Financial)( TSX:ECOR, Financial) announces that awards of Ordinary Shares ("Shares") were made under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") at nil cost on 24 February 2023 to Directors as detailed below. A share price of £1.3705, being the 5-day volume weighted average price before grant as approved by the Company's Remuneration Committee, has been used to determine the number of shares awarded.

The LTIP provides Directors with Shares awarded on a conditional basis as determined by the Remuneration Committee. These awards will vest on 24 February 2026, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions linked to total shareholder return, portfolio contribution and adjusted earnings per share. The vested Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released on 24 February 2028.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Award of Shares under the terms of the Ecora Resources PLC Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021. Subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, the award will vest on 24 February 2026; the Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released on 24 February 2028. c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00p 456,402 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price 456,402 0.00p e. Date of the transaction 24 February 2023 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Mr. Kevin Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Award of Shares under the terms of the Ecora Resources PLC Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021. Subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, the award will vest on 24 February 2026; the Shares will then be subject to a further holding period of two years and will be released on 24 February 2028. c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00p 296,424 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price 296,424 0.00p e. Date of the transaction 24 February 2023 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

