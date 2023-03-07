Champion Europe Supports Special Olympics and Young Athletes

8 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / HanesBrands

Originally published on HBI Sustains.com

Champion Europe donated personalized apparel to 240 athletes, volunteers and members of the Special Olympics committee at the first European Unified Youth Basketball Tournament in Sansepolcro, Italy. This contribution is part of our ongoing partnership with Special Olympics to promote a world free from discrimination where everyone can be a champion.

"Champion was honored to play a part in promoting these amazing athletes and celebrate the inclusion of everybody," said Champion Europe Vice President of Human Resources, Caterina De Rossi. "Special Olympians and their families illustrate what it means to be true champions. We're excited to further our partnership with the Special Olympics, ensuring we do our part to create a more comfortable world for every body."

The competition featured athletes from 16 European nations, ages 14 - 30 years with and without intellectual disabilities, who trained and competed together. After the medal ceremony, all the athletes proudly wore their Champion gear, showing their compassion, determination and commitment to fair play - values they embrace on and off the court.

"We are very happy to have Champion Europe as a partner, who firmly believes in sport as a means for personal and cultural growth," said Alessandra Palazzotti, National Director - Special Olympics, Italy. "Special Olympics' athletes teach us to welcome challenges and face them with strength, courage and determination. Supporting these athletes means promoting a culture based on respect and inclusion and the creation of a society in which all people can be recognized for their abilities and not discriminated against for their differences."

This tournament is part of a year-long project that provides equal opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities, promotes volunteerism, social inclusion, gender equality and grassroots community engagement.

Champion is proud to partner with Special Olympics around the world, including the United States, where we've been a partner for more than 20 years.

To learn more about HanesBrands commitment to being a positive force within our communities, click here.

