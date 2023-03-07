Maximizing the Value of HBCU-Industry Partnerships

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Why do academic institutions, government contractors and state and federal agencies often partner together?

Fostering relationships between these organizations is an opportunity for industry to create a more synergistic engagement, develop business and bring scholarships and educational opportunities to the students and communities the universities serve. In addition, relationships between these organizations frequently provide students with job opportunities and allow corporations to make academic support donations. These opportunities tend to be more impactful through historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Here are three ways that industry could maximize HBCU partnerships.

1.Think more broadly about what HBCUs can provide to industry partners.

Some companies only engage with HBCU's in spring university career fairs. Once that initial connection is made with students, companies often disappear until the next spring recruiting cycle. Yes, HBCUs are great a resource to identify talent but also provide advanced research and can serve as partners on government contracts, significantly enhancing the value companies bring to their customers. For example, SAIC made a commitment to Bowie State University that if we sponsor an event in their proximity, we will host it on their campus. Recently, we facilitated a connection between Bowie State University and SAIC's NASA client to host their Women in STEM event, with our CEO Nazzic Keene as a guest speaker. As a result, Bowie State maintains an enduring relationship with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Goddard Space Flight Center.

2. Help HBCUs navigate the business world.

Many HBCUs do not benefit from the same level of financial donations, endowments and company engagement as predominately white institutions (PWIs). Industry partners can help universities navigate unfamiliar business opportunities, opening the door to available funds and resources. Sharing business knowledge is particularly helpful in the complex world of government contracts. Partnering with Bowie State University, SAIC hired a consultant to guide them through the business practices necessary to engage with industry, identify available resources and obtaining government funded contracts.

3. Make an investment of time.

Good things take time, and developing meaningful partnerships is no different. Companies mean well when they endeavor to partner with HBCUs, but they must be willing to make an ongoing investment of time and energy to cultivate meaningful relationships. SAIC's partnership with Oakwood University goes back more than 20 years, and we continue to grow our relationship with other HBCUs such as the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University. These partnerships were built through a few dedicated SAIC employees willing to visit campuses and engage with university administration routinely.

Building enduring relationships with HBCUs empowers these amazing organizations to do more for the communities they serve and helps industry to achieve our goals. Healthy organizations embrace diversity and understand unique experiences and backgrounds make them stronger. Learn more about how SAIC's diversity, equity and inclusion program leads to innovation.

af9e0bbd-d2da-4930-8218-b623929c23e9.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Science Applications International Corp. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Science Applications International Corp.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/science-applications-international-corp
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Science Applications International Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740903/Maximizing-the-Value-of-HBCU-Industry-Partnerships

img.ashx?id=740903

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.