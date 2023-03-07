NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Edison International President and CEO Pedro Pizarro will take the stage at the 2023 South By Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference on March 11 in Austin, Texas where he will examine the critical need for equity, affordability and the stark reality of what might happen if we do not take immediate actions to address climate change. If you're going to SXSW, the annual conference that celebrates the convergence of technology, film, television and music, be sure to check out his session entitled, Making Energy Clean, Reliable and Equitable.

There's a role for all of us in the clean energy future.

Electric power companies play a huge role in addressing climate change and have already been leading the clean energy transition - one that must continue at increased speed and scale. Pizarro, the President and CEO of one of the nation's largest energy holding companies, will offer an insider's look at the challenges, decisions and players influencing what we need to safely power a clean, reliable and equitable energy future. From powering electric vehicles and electrifying buildings with renewable energy to deploying promising new technologies, this session will examine how decarbonizing the economy and making the grid more resilient will benefit all communities.

Pizarro will speak at 10 a.m. on March 11. If you are a reporter, contact us at 626-302-2255 or email [email protected], and we can provide more details and answer questions about:

The role that electric power companies play in the transition to a clean energy economy

The challenges in safely powering a clean, reliable, equitable and affordable energy future

Promising new clean energy technologies in development

The actions in California to power electric vehicles and buildings with renewable energy and make the grid more resilient

Pizarro is a scientist by training and one of the industry's most emphatic CEOs on the need to accelerate the global energy transition so that no one is left behind.

