FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Bergio International, a globally renowned fine and fashion jewelry brand and US holding corporation, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its third brick-and-mortar location in New Jersey. The company's purchase of a popular jewelry boutique with an illustrious 25 years of craftsmanship marks a significant milestone in Bergio's overall growth strategy to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint and accelerate its revenue stream for both digital e-commerce and physical retail stores.

Located in a prime consumer-dense spot within a bustling community of 25,000, the takeover presents an exciting opportunity for Bergio to broaden its target audience to a wider market and to add to its product offering with its new demi-fine line designed to align with the local market's psychographic and demographic profile. With no other competition in the area, Bergio is well-positioned to capture significant market share and provide customers with easy access to unparalleled high-quality jewelry.

"This opportunity was presented to us and we reviewed every possibility. We felt very comfortable moving forward with this expansion which aligns with our corporate vision to expand distribution channels, particularly our brick-and-mortar stores, to boost revenue streams, and to serve our local community," stated Berge Abajian, President of Bergio. "We are thrilled to bring our luxury jewelry offerings to this new market and offer our customers a unique and unforgettable shopping experience."

He continued, "Our goal is to make sure we have a strong presence in every market and every demographic. We know how important it is to have an online presence, but we also understand that customers want to shop in person as well. That's why we want to open up more locations like this one and expand our portfolio of products."

With the acquisition of the third store, Bergio plans to continue its aggressive expansion strategy by launching more brick-and-mortar stores and acquiring multi-national jewelry chains. By balancing its revenue stream between e-commerce and physical retail, Bergio is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for jewelry and achieve its ambitious growth targets.

Bergio invites customers and stockholders to visit its new location and experience the luxury and sophistication that the brand is known for. The store is estimated to open for business this spring of 2023 and will offer customers a wide array of stunning demi-fine and fine jewelry including original pieces only available at this location.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Investor Relations:

John Guercio

[email protected]

(845) 216-3100

SOURCE: Bergio International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/740661/Bergio-Expands-Brick-and-Mortar-Footprint-with-Strategic-Acquisition-To-Broaden-Revenue-Stream



