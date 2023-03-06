STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group") announce that it has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with IVE Ventures ("IVE") for the right to exclusively sell and market the Dosell medication robot in the Netherlands. IVE has committed to purchasing a minimum of 1,000 Dosell units annually for a three-year period in order to maintain exclusivity. The total value of hardware purchases and licensing revenue amounts to approximately SEK 16 million for the first three years, with an annual recurring licensing revenue of at least SEK 6 million thereafter.

IVE has placed an initial order for 1,000 Dosell units and has a minimum commitment of 1,000 Dosell units per year to maintain exclusivity for the Netherlands.

IVE has been offering a range of connected health services since 2014. In recent years, IVE has expanded its portfolio to include products from Teltonika, Vayyar, Vivago, Eview, and Withings. IVE has chosen to include Dosell in its portfolio in order to expand its range with a groundbreaking digital medication robot. By distributing Dosell, IVE can better support its existing care and alarm center customers in the Netherlands with a reliable and proven safe medication solution. IVE aims to commercially launch Dosell in the Dutch market in the second quarter of 2023.

"This agreement is another great step forward for IVE. We have been assessing the market of providing safe and reliable medication dispensing for the past 24 months. When meeting Dosell, we quickly realized that they share the same vision to provide reliable connected health solutions. The short integration time for market introduction, that lasted only 8 weeks, solidifies our believe that our shared DNA will allow us to act and react agile on the challenges which the Healthcare industry faces today. Dosell covering a key part of our connected health portfolio, allowing us to fulfil our mission: keeping our loved ones independent and safe in the easiest, surest and most economical way." Says Martijn Van Bree, Managing Director of IVE Ventures.

"Since we launched a consumer version of our medication robot Dosell, we have received great demand internationally. I am very pleased that we are reaching this important milestone. Breaking into the Dutch market, which is the market that has come the furthest in packaging medicine in sachets, is significant. That IVE also chooses to invest heavily in our medication robot Dosell after reviewing all competitors in the market is also a testament to the strength of Dosell's potential for international success," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

About IVE Ventures

IVE Ventures was founded in 2014 to invest into, distribute and operate a range of connected services within the Smart Mobility and Connected Health sector. Within the group, IVE's subsidiaries include a service provider for connected health services (ICE Alarm the Netherlands), a 24/7 multilingual Medical Service Center (ICE Alarm España) and a provider of smart mobility solutions for insurance companies (ICE Protect the Netherlands). Operating out of offices in both the Netherlands and Spain, IVE is trusted by several major insurance and security companies who rely on IVE to provide mission-critical solutions to its clients.

About Dosell

The medicinal robot Dosell is a Swedish-made digital aid for safer medication at home and for people living in nursing homes. Dosell is integrated into welfare platforms and is sold as one of several integrated digital aids via partners.

In a Swedish report, it is estimated that 3,000 Swedes die annually from drug-related injuries and that 6-16 percent of hospital admissions are drug-related. The costs for drug-related injuries that can be avoided are estimated at SEK 5.6-24.6 billion per year.

Dosell notifies the patient when it's time to take the medicine, and if the medicine is not taken despite the reminders, Dosell alerts healthcare professionals or relatives who can quickly prevent an injury and improve compliance, thus minimizing drug-related injuries.

Read more at www.dosell.se

