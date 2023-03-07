Pennsylvania American Water announced today that entries are being accepted for its 21st Annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest. The contest is for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students in schools served by Pennsylvania American Water, as well as individual students who live in the company’s service area. This program encourages students to tap into their artistic talents to express the importance of protecting water resources across the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania American Water recently sent contest information and applications to schools in its service territory, encouraging teachers to promote the contest as a fun and imaginative way to draw students’ attention to protecting and preserving Pennsylvania’s watersheds. As part of their entry, students must write a brief narrative on the importance of watersheds and how to protect them.

“Year after year, we are amazed by Pennsylvania students and their passion for protecting our natural resources, and we are thrilled to know that they are the future stewards of our water resources,” said Justin Ladner, president of Pennsylvania American Water. “For more than 20 years now, students have told us what environmental awareness and watershed protection means to them. We thank the parents and teachers for instilling these principals in our future leaders.”

Twelve entries will be selected for the 2023 Pennsylvania American Water Protect Our Watersheds calendar. First-, second-, and third-place winners will be selected from across Pennsylvania to receive bookstore gift cards and a chance for other classroom and school recognitions. Winners will be selected based on creative vision, artistic talent, understanding of watershed protection and the ability to communicate that understanding. All entrants will receive a Watershed Champion Certificate.

The deadline for artwork submission is Earth Day, April 22, 2023. Contest rules and entry forms are available on the company’s website. High-resolution photos or scanned copies of artwork can also be submitted through the website. For additional information, please contact [email protected].

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.3 million people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005673/en/