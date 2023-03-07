Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, was recently named by CNBC Select as the best lender for buying a car online. CNBC Select evaluated companies based on credit requirements, repayment terms, prequalification window and other factors.

Carvana is named the Best Lender For Buying A Car Online by CNBC Select. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At a time where every little bit counts, we want to give customers an array of tools, terms and capabilities to help them find the right car at the right price and we are extremely proud to have been selected as the best in the industry,” said Matt Dundas, Carvana’s Senior Director of Finance.

A study issued in 2023 by Cox+Automotive found that more than 80% of shoppers believed that the car buying experience was improved by online activities overall. Furthermore, 78% of car shoppers believe an e-commerce approach provides greater pricing transparency. Now, as the company celebrates its 10th+year+of disrupting the auto industry, this recent recognition as the best place to finance a car online is reinforced by Carvana’s millions of satisfied customers.

