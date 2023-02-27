Ring Games' 'Stella Fantasy' Starts Pre-registration Event and Global Campaign

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2023

- Full-swing global launching campaign begins ahead of the game launch, new videos revealed

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring Games (CEO: Jooho YUN) announced today that they started the pre-registration event for their premium character collectable RPG, 'Stella Fantasy', which will be globally launched soon. 'Stella Fantasy' is an Anime-style RPG in which players can travel throughout Verania Kingdom and participate in various adventures. 'Stella Fantasy' has built a good reputation for its high-quality graphics and smooth action with kawaii Anime characters, beautifully created with Unreal Engine 4.

Ring_Games_image.jpg

The pre-registration event is held from February 27th to March 23 on a global scale, including North America, Japan, and Southeast Asia. During the event period, every user who joins the 'Stella Fantasy' official site will receive various rewards.

The rewards include an "Early Access Ticket" which allows users to access the game earlier than regular users, and "EXP Potions" as well as "Resource Boxes" which are helpful to expedite the users' game experience.

Along with the launch of pre-registration events, two types of advertising campaign videos have been revealed through 'Stella Fantasy' YouTube channel. These 30-second videos showcase the characters, dungeons and various action scenes from the game.

Jooho YUN, CEO of Ring Games, expressed gratitude to the global users for their constant support and interest and said that he wishes to "take these events and campaigns to communicate with the wider pool of global users".

With its charming digital collectible characters and impressive action, 'Stella Fantasy' will soon be debuted in the global market.

Global UAC video #1: https://youtu.be/RkS0pwJlbP4

Global UAC video #2: https://youtu.be/Rn690J0w-1I

Website: https://www.stellafantasy.io

Discord: https://discord.gg/stellafantasy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rstellafantasy

YouTube:https://bit.ly/YouTube_stellafantasy

Medium: https://medium.com/@stella_fantasy

About Stella Fantasy

Stella Fantasy is a high-quality Web3 Action RPG being developed by Ring Games. In the world of Stella Fantasy, users can become adventurers who conquer the 'Abyss Rift' dungeon and gain various rewards. Using those rewards, users can enhance their gear and make them into NFTs, creating their own metaverse.

About Ring Games

Ring Games was founded in 2019 by Jooho Yoon, CEO, and a team of developers who had previously worked together for the global hit game 'Kings Raid' in 2017. The company is currently in the last phase of fine-tuning the global release of their first Web3 game, Stella Fantasy, in early 2023. In 2022, Ring Games successfully completed a private token funding of $6.5 million through the participation of famous overseas partners including Animoca Brands, Planetarium and Krust Universe.

