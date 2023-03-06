Masco Corporation Announces Executive Appointments

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, is pleased to announce the following appointments:

Jai Shah has been appointed to the position of Group President-Plumbing Products, succeeding Richard O’Reagan, who has retired after 15 years of service with the Company.

Most recently, Mr. Shah held the position of Group President-Decorative Architectural Products, a position he assumed in 2018. He joined Masco in 2003 and has held a variety of leadership roles in finance, human resources, corporate strategy and group operations.

Imran Ahmad, currently President of Masco Canada, has been promoted to Group President-Decorative Architectural Products. Imran joined Masco in 2018 with an extensive background in general management, operations, marketing, sales, business development, R&D, finance, and developing and executing successful growth strategies at a global scale.

“I am pleased that Jai and Imran, proven results-oriented leaders within our organization, have accepted these positions. Both Jai and Imran have made significant contributions to our organization over the years, and I am confident that they will provide strong thought leadership and strategic direction for our business and have a positive and immediate impact,” said Keith Allman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Masco Corporation.

Mr. Shah is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Accounting and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. Mr. Ahmad holds an MBA degree from Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from McMaster University.

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

