The ODP Corporation Appoints Max Hood Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The ODP Corporation (“ODP”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of products, services and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, today announced the appointment of Max Hood as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller, effective February 26, 2023.

Hood will report to Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Anthony Scaglione and will continue leading and directing the activities of Accounting, Financial Systems, and External Reporting for the company.

Hood joined the company in 2018 as VP, Financial Operations and was named VP, Accounting & Treasury in March 2021. Prior to joining The ODP Corporation, he held progressive roles at GE, including Global Operations Controller for a $10B energy division. Hood has a dual Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Management Information Systems from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and he is a Certified Public Accountant.

“Max continues to bring a wealth of expertise to our team,” said Scaglione. “His deep understanding of accounting principles, financial analysis and regulatory compliance is invaluable as we continue transforming our business.”

This appointment represents a continuation of recent efforts to optimize the company’s operations by consolidating key finance functions to simplify our operating model and drive even stronger collaboration and efficiency.

As part of these efforts, additional finance leadership role changes include the following:

  • Tim Perrott, VP Investor Relations, has assumed an expanded role leading both the Investor Relations and Treasury functions.
  • Lauren Werle, VP Audit, will continue to lead the Audit organization and has assumed an expanded role leading Loss Prevention.
  • Adam Haggard, VP Financial Planning & Analysis, has assumed an expanded role leading Property Development, Strategy and FP&A.

“These organizational changes reflect our ongoing commitment to furthering process improvement, strengthening our bench of talent and driving efficiencies in how we work together as a company,” said Scaglione. “Our goal is to create a more agile finance organization that can adapt quickly to the changing needs of our business while positioning us to continue delivering value to our customers and shareholders.”

The ODP Corporation will announce fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The ODP Corporation will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 9:00 am Eastern Time which will be accessible to the media and the general public.

About The ODP Corporation
The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, LLC, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, LLC. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230227005714r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005714/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.