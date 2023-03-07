Cumulus Media Launches Mark Levin's Official Podcast Channel on Youtube

4 hours ago
New Platform Offers Fresh Daily Content and Special Archives

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media ( CMLS) today announced the launch of the legendary talk radio host Mark Levin’s official podcast channel on YouTube, @marklevinshow (https://www.youtube.com/@marklevinshow). The Mark Levin YouTube channel provides fans with a new platform to access each day’s podcast with new insights and unique commentary on the day’s top news events and issues from one of America’s pre-eminent constitutional experts and conservative voices. Also featuring classic archived content, the official podcast YouTube channel offers the following segments:

  • Mark Levin Audio Rewind - complete audio of Levin’s Monday through Saturday podcast episodes
  • Mark’s Take on History - a collection of Levin's monologues about key moments in American history
  • Newsmaker Interviews - Levin’s one-on-one sessions with notable figures
  • America’s Election Coverage - highlights from Levin’s election coverage over the years
  • Shorts - Levin’s 59-second take on hot issues

“I am very excited about being on YouTube with my audio content. Having ‘The Mark Levin Show’ on another platform gives me a chance to connect with new listeners and bring fresh content to my long-time followers,” said Levin. “I know there are a lot of different ways people find content, and this enables me to share my audio library in a creative way with a whole new audience."

About Mark Levin
Mark Levin is a long-running and legendary talk radio host. A member of the Radio Hall of Fame, a prominent conservative commentator, nine-time New York Times best-selling author and constitutional scholar, Mark offers his take on current headlines and dissects important events impacting our day-to-day lives. Heard weeknights on almost 400 radio stations across the country, on his top-ranked podcast, and on major streaming platforms, Mark reaches every corner of America. He cuts through the noise with his passion and intellect and breaks down important subjects, so listeners know what’s really at stake. Levin served in the Reagan administration for eight years and is currently chairman of the Landmark Legal Foundation and editor-in-chief of the Conservative Review. He also hosts the weekly Fox News TV show “Life, Liberty and Levin.”

About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | [email protected]

