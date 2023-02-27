Wondershare Launches Trendbook Collection Featuring Mixed Dimension with Free Effect Packs

4 hours ago
PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a leading software provider, has released the second edition of its Visual Trendbook, featuring Mixed Dimension as the theme. To celebrate the launch, Wondershare is hosting a creative challenge with free effect packs. Wondershare invites all creators to enter the challenge and bring their imagined world to life in a video.

The theme of Mixed Dimension is all about blending the real world with the digital world, inspiring creators to push the boundaries of their imagination. The #CreatewithWondershare challenge is open from February 22 to April 20, 2023. Participants are encouraged to use Wondershare's products such as Filmora for editing their video and Filmstock for applying various effects.

Wondershare is offering its featured Filmstock effect packs for free from February 22 to April 20, 2023. The newly released packs include Superhero and Brahmastra packs, which allow creators to add fireballs and flame effects with a single click. Additionally, users can download the Sports, Dance, Race Car, and more effect packs to enhance their videos with exciting visuals.

To win one of two $1,000 USD prizes, participants must create a video that blends live-action with digital elements. The video must be under one minute, and participants are required to share their video on social media with the hashtag #CreatewithWondershare and tag @Wondershare.

The Wondershare Visual Trendbook is a quarterly publication that showcases the latest design trends in a collection of creative assets for use in video production. Each Trendbook collection provides a variety of creative elements for video projects, including effect packs, visual effects, filters, transitions, and more.

"Our user study indicates an increased demand by users who want to easily create videos with digital effects," said Shearer Wang, Head of Product Marketing at Wondershare. "To fulfill the increased demand for digital mixed media integration, Wondershare has developed new effect packs to download from Filmstock and use in Filmora's latest version. This could result in a more dynamic and versatile video editing experience for users, allowing for more creative and engaging content to be produced."

To participate in the challenge and explore the Mixed Dimension theme, visit the Wondershare website to learn more about the contest rules and prizes. Creators can also download Filmora to try for free and access Filmstock effects from the Wondershare website. To find inspiration for your video, follow Wondershare on Instagram.

About Filmora

Filmora is a popular video editing software that is known for its user-friendly interface, extensive feature set, and affordable pricing. It is a good choice for beginner to intermediate level video editors who are looking for a software that is easy to learn and provides a range of features for editing and enhancing their videos. Additionally, Filmora is widely recognized as a solid alternative to more expensive video editing software, and is widely used in various industries and by content creators.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards and G2 Crowd. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-launches-trendbook-collection-featuring-mixed-dimension-with-free-effect-packs-301756945.html

SOURCE Wondershare

