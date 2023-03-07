Tutor Perini Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that it will host a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.

Speakers on the call from Tutor Perini will be Ronald Tutor, Chairman and CEO, and Gary Smalley, Executive Vice President and CFO. The Company plans to issue its earnings announcement the same day after the market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-8293 five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled time. International callers should dial 1-201-689-8349.

The conference call will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on Tutor Perini's website at www.tutorperini.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit Tutor Perini's website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. For those unable to participate during the live call, the webcast will be available for replay shortly after the call on Tutor Perini's website.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

