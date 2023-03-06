Originally published by Entertainment Weekly

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / RuPaul paid tribute to - who else - RuPaul on the runway for the monumental 200th episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The Queen of Drag strutted atop the Main Stage toward the middle of the celebratory episode commemorating 14 years and 200 episodes of the Emmy-winning competition series, wearing a sexy red leather corset with gold embellishments - all of which channeled the iconic ensemble RuPaul first wore in 1994 as the first face of the MAC Viva Glam cosmetics initiative.

RuPaul revives MAC Viva Glam red leather look on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 runway.| CREDIT: MTV/WORLD OF WONDER; MAC COSMETICS

