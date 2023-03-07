NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Comcast Corporation

Black innovation has and continues to forge a path forward in American society through creativity and imagination for a better tomorrow. These innovators, both past and present, share the common thread of thinking outside the box and pushing the bounds of norms, laws, and expectations. This month and all year long, Comcast NBCUniversal is honoring Black changemakers by highlighting how innovators of the past have paved the road for culture shifters today and beyond.

The power of our platforms uniquely positions us to amplify the work of Black changemakers in various arenas. By highlighting Black business owners, sharing the stories of civil rights activists, investing in organizations that promote digital equity and economic mobility for Black youth and adults, and much more, we are helping to create a future of unlimited possibilities.

Honoring Black Changemakers

Comcast proudly shines a light on the ways Black changemakers influence and shape our culture through theBlack Experience on Xfinity. This first-of-its kind destination features high-quality content from many of Xfinity's existing network partners and invests millions of dollars in showcasing emerging talent. This month, we are celebrating the two-year anniversary of Black Experience on Xfinity by showcasing our "Evolution of Activism" series, a collection of content exploring the evolution and progression of activism throughout history. The Black History Month curated collection will be available for Xfinity customers from January 30 - February 28 on X1, Flex, Stream, and XClass TV.

Evolution of Activism: The collection will feature content that celebrates the lives and work of activists throughout history including Frederick Douglass, Angela Davis, and John Lewis to current-day activists like Tarana Burke and Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw. In addition to highlighting a new generation of activists, the collection showcases entertainers, writers, and filmmakers who advocate for human rights by using their platforms to educate audiences on a variety of important issues. Featured films and TV shows from the collection include Woke , Black AF , Citizen Ash , Get on the Bus , The Hate You Give , Blackish , and more.



The first week of the "Evolution of Activism" series kicks off with HBO Max feature films: Judas and the Black Messiah , Harriet , and Race ; along with REVOLT's, Forever our FLOTUS . To access "Evolution of Activism" programming and look ahead to what content is going to be ungated in future weeks, customers can simply say "Black History Month" or "Black Experience" into their voice remote. Content availability may vary across platforms (X1, Flex, and the Xfinity Stream app).

Voices of the Civil Rights Movement

Later this year, we will celebrate 10 years of Voices of the Civil Rights Movement, Comcast NBCUniversal's signature multimedia initiative honoring the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. With more than 18 hours of historical moments and firsthand accounts from America's civil rights champions, Voices connects audiences to free and accessible programming that educates, informs, and inspires. This month, the platform will publish new original content examining the February 1968 Orangeburg Massacre, 55 years later; and the role of Black activism in expanding civil and human rights for all Americans, including voting rights.

Comcast Newsmakers

Throughout the month, Comcast Newsmakers spotlights changemakers who are committed to elevating and championing Black communities. Featured guests include Maya Wiley of The Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, Marc Morial of the National Urban League and a member of Comcast's external Corporate DE&I Advisory Council, Spencer Overton of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, activist Adjoa B. Asamoah, and more. Interviews - exploring topics ranging from political representation to race-based hair discrimination - are available to Comcast customers on Xfinity X1, Flex, and Stream using the voice command "Comcast Newsmakers," and free to the public at ComcastNewsmakers.com.

NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal's "Discover Black Heritage" campaign will feature events and programming across NBC's portfolio of brands, as well as the "Who We Are" social campaign highlighting Black employees across the company, to educate and drive cultural awareness. February's celebrations will pay respect to the dignity and pain of history, giving a deliberate focus to Black joy, allowing employees to (re)discover Black Heritage.

Digital Equity & Social Impact

Through Project UP, our comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities, we support numerous leaders and organizations aligned with our commitment. This includes promoting the economic advancement of Black Americans through the launch of the Center for Racial Economic Equity under the leadership of Jobs for the Future Vice President Michael Collins, partnering with The Hidden Genius Project CEO Brandon Nicholson to engage male youth in tech skills and entrepreneurship, and supporting Reboot Representation CEO Dwana Franklin-Davis on their mission to increase computing degrees for Black, Latina, and Native women.

We also invest in digital equity for Black communities through the lens of changemakers focused on entrepreneurship. These efforts include partnering with Black Economic Alliance President Samantha Tweedy to launch the Center for Black Entrepreneurship, which provides an online certificate program for Black entrepreneurs, and investing in Echoing Green's Racial Equity Philanthropic Fund, which elevates social entrepreneurs focused on racial equity. In 2022, we partnered with the organization, its President, Cheryl Dorsey, and NBCUniversal to support and distribute the documentary, "Unwavering: The Power of Black Innovation."

This year, we once again collaborated with NBCUniversal to produce a Black History Month program for our NBC local and affiliate stations. The special, "I Am My Brother's Keeper," will focus on the Creative Exchange Program between participants from the Obama Foundation's My Brother's Keeper Alliance (MBKA) program in the U.S. and Ravensbourne University students in the UK. Check your local listings starting February 15."

Highlighting Black Startup Founders and Small Business Owners

This month,Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs will release the second season of Founding in Color, a three-part docuseries that spotlights 11 Black and Latino startup founders. The series features the founders' candid experiences with navigating race, family, identity, mental health, and more, all while building and scaling businesses in America today. Season two of Founding in Color premieres on Thursday, February 16 on Peacock and Black Experience on Xfinity.

Additionally on February 16, The Road to RISE will premiere on the Comcast RISE destination on X1 on Xfinity. The inspiring documentary follows the lives of four small business owners who participated in Comcast RISE - all on a journey to achieve big dreams. From Chicago to Philly, we stop in four different cities to see how underrepresented entrepreneurs find success.

Changemaking through Art and Creative Expression

Our Connection through Creation program highlights content creators who are using art and the Internet to create community, honor culture, and spark positive change. Stay tuned throughout the month to see inspirational artwork from Sabrina Dessalines, Odili Donald Odita, Sabrena Khadija, and Muhammed Yungai across Comcast's social media and Xfinity platforms.

