REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. ( CDXS, Financial), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that management will participate in both a panel discussion and a fireside chat at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, being held March 6-8, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.



Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Codexis, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “SynBio & AI Driven Drug Discovery,” taking place on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 4:40 pm ET. Dr. Dilly and other members of the management team will also participate in a fireside chat taking place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11:10 am ET. Webcasts of both events will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com.The panel presentation and fireside chat webcasts will be archived for 30 and 90 days, respectively, following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of small molecule pharmaceuticals, in RNA and DNA synthesis and the creation of next generation life science tools, and as gene therapies and oral enzyme therapies. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved return on capital in manufacturing, improved sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications, and more efficacious therapeutics. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Brendan Strong/Carrie McKim

(212) 600-1902

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Lauren Musto

(781) 572-1147

[email protected]