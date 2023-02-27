HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

400 ROYAL PALM WAY PALM BEACH, FL 33480

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $239.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.98%), MSFT(6.54%), and GOOG(5.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 106,590 shares in NYSE:SU, giving the stock a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.87 during the quarter.

On 02/27/2023, Suncor Energy Inc traded for a price of $34.11 per share and a market cap of $45.60Bil. The stock has returned 19.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 76,030 shares in NAS:GLNG, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.03 during the quarter.

On 02/27/2023, Golar LNG Ltd traded for a price of $22.62 per share and a market cap of $2.43Bil. The stock has returned 32.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golar LNG Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.64 and a price-sales ratio of 8.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 13,412 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.65.

On 02/27/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $235.01 per share and a market cap of $578.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 135.06, a price-book ratio of 26.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 95.41 and a price-sales ratio of 21.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 16,495-share investment in NAS:AMAT. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.95 during the quarter.

On 02/27/2023, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $112.07 per share and a market cap of $94.48Bil. The stock has returned -16.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-book ratio of 7.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 16,875 shares of NYSE:ORCL for a total holding of 30,765. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.

On 02/27/2023, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $87.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $237.16Bil. The stock has returned 16.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.08 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.