SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, ( SITM), the precision timing company, today announced that SiTime’s CFO, Art Chadwick, will participate at the following financial conferences.

Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Location: JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando, FL

Presentation: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:05 p.m. EST (10:05 a.m. PST)

A live and archived webcast of the company’s presentation will be available in the Events section of SiTime’s Investor Relations website.

35th Annual ROTH Conference

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, CA

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PST

A live and archived webcast of the company’s fireside chat will be available in the Events section of SiTime’s Investor Relations website.

Management will be available to meet with registered attendees through the day at each of the above events. Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with SiTime management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a leading provider of precision timing solutions to the global electronics industry. Our precision timing solutions are the heartbeat of our customers’ electronic systems. They solve complex timing problems and enable industry-leading electronics products. We provide precision timing solutions that deliver extremely accurate, high performance timing that can withstand severe environmental conditions such as shock, vibration, rapid changes in temperature and other conditions. Our solutions have been designed into over 300 applications across our target markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and mobile, IoT and consumer. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070

[email protected]

SiTime Corporation

Art Chadwick

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]