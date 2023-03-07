Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen Vacations,” “Bluegreen,” or the “Company”), a vacation ownership company, announced today the groundbreaking for the Bluegreen Mill Springs Lodge Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Expected to open in 2024, the new lodge-style resort is being planned to feature architecture, interior design and amenities inspired by the surrounding Smoky Mountains and to offer an elevated level of quality and finishes throughout the property. With a nod to the Arts and Crafts era, the lodge is expected to highlight native hardwoods, dormers, cultured stone facades, waterfalls, outdoor pools, fire pits and other elements reminiscent of the period. Additionally, 67 guest accommodations are planned to include three-bedroom presidential suites, two-bedroom units as well as studio-style rooms featuring upgraded cabinetry, kitchen appliances, decorative lighting and other amenities which offer owners and guests an ideal setting for comfort and relaxation.

“This region continues to be a popular destination among Bluegreen’s owners, and we are very excited to introduce them to this beautifully-designed resort,” said Dusty Tonkin, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Bluegreen Vacations. “The planned design of the accommodations, along with the amenities such as the spa, are a direct response to the increasing expectations of our owners. We believe that once completed, Mill Springs Lodge will be added to the list of ‘must-visit’ resorts,” he added.

Mill Springs Lodge is among the three new developments being added to Bluegreen’s portfolio, which already includes 43 Club Resorts in iconic destinations across the United States. Bluegreen recently announced the acquisition of the Panama City Beach Resort and Spa in Panama City Beach, Florida, which has been renamed Bluegreen at Bayside Resort and Spa; as well as 46 units at the Streamside at Vail resort enclave in Vail, Colorado.

“Bluegreen continues to focus on providing our owners with opportunities to enjoy memorable vacations with their loved ones. This includes identifying the right opportunities to expand our footprint with new resorts so that more people can experience the power of vacation,” Mr. Tonkin concluded.

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 70 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

For further information about Bluegreen Vacations, please visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans, and other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and may cause actual results or performance to differ from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Mill Springs Lodge will not be developed as currently planned or anticipated and that development may take longer than anticipated; and the risk that resort availability and inclusion into the Bluegreen Vacation Club may be delayed, is not guaranteed and is subject to meeting all applicable licensing, registration, and governmental requirements. The Company cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made.

