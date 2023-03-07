HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( KNSA) announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and recent portfolio execution.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. Individuals interested in participating in the call via telephone may register here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the event will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s portfolio of immune-modulating assets, ARCALYST, KPL-404, and mavrilimumab, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target a spectrum of underserved cardiovascular and autoimmune conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

ARCALYST® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.