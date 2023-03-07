



February 27, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, announced that during the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held today at 12:00pm CET, Steve Krognes was appointed as a non-executive director to its Board of Directors. He will also become the chairperson of the Audit and Compliance Committee.

As a result of the appointment of Mr. Krognes, Werner Lanthaler has formally resigned as non-executive director of the Board of Directors and chairperson of the Audit and Compliance Committee to enable this important step in long-term succession planning.

“We welcome Steve to the Board and are confident that with his strong financial and compliance expertise and valuable industry knowledge, he possesses the ideal profile to support argenx on our innovative, entrepreneurial mission,” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer of argenx. “I would also like to express my gratitude to Werner for his substantial contributions over the last eight years. His entrepreneurial spirit combined with his broad experience in finance and executive leadership within biopharma has helped guide us from a research and development company to a fully integrated, global immunology company.”

The voting result and all documents relating to the shareholders’ meeting will be available on the argenx website at www.argenx.com/investors/shareholder-meetings.

