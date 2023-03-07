Amplitude%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, today announced that Spenser Skates, co-founder and chief executive officer, will present at the following investor events:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on March 6, 2023, at 3:20 p.m. PT

KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco on March 7, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT

Live webcasts of these presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Almost 2,000 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Winter Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

