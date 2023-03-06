CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE, Financial) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is to be paid on March 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023.
About ASTEC
Astec is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.
For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/astecindustries/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/astecindustries
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/astec_industries/
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@astec6306/featured
Twitter @astecindustries
Contact:
Stephen C. Anderson
Senior VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 (423) 899-5898
www.astecindustries.com
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros