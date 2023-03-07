Arteris and SiFive Partner to Accelerate RISC-V SoC Design of Edge AI Applications

3 hours ago
The collaboration will provide a greater choice of integrated and optimized solutions with leading SiFive RISC-V processor IP and Arteris system IP

Highlights:

  • Arteris and SiFive partnership enhances the interoperability of leading RISC-V processor IP with leading system IP
  • Focus on accelerating Edge IP consumer electronics and industrial applications
  • The SiFive 22G1 X280 Customer Reference Platform availability

CAMPBELL, Calif. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. ( AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, and SiFive, Inc., the founder and leader of RISC-V computing, today announced their partnership to help speed up Edge AI electronic product innovation for consumer electronics and industrial applications.

The combination of the SiFive Intelligence™ processor IP and Arteris Ncore interconnect IP accelerates the path for customers to realize Edge AI SoCs. SiFive Intelligence X280, a multi-core capable RISC-V processor, provides a unique blend of performance, power efficiency, and an intuitive programming model, and enables various data-driven applications, including AI inference, image processing, data center acceleration and other use cases. Arteris Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP is a configurable and scalable network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect for heterogeneous cache coherent systems-on-chip (SoCs). The coupled solution delivers interoperability to speed up the development of Edge AI SoCs with high performance and power efficiency while reducing project schedules, integration complexity and costs.

As a result of their interoperability and integration collaboration, SiFive has developed the SiFive 22G1 X280 Customer Reference Platform, incorporating a SiFive X280 processor IP and an Arteris Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, which is available to run on the AMD Virtex™ UltraScale+™ FPGA VCU118 Evaluation Kit.

“As companies push the performance of application-specific SoCs that not only include a growing number of processors, but also tremendously complex network-on-chip requirements, our collaboration with Arteris enables us to deliver optimized RISC-V solutions that meet and beat our customers’ compute goals,” said Phil Dworsky, global head of strategic alliances at SiFive. “There is a growing class of complex SoCs that require a combination of best-in-class processor IP with both non-coherent and coherent NoCs, and we look to extend our technical collaboration going forward to accelerate the development of intelligent edge devices.”

In addition to the SiFive X280 processor and the Arteris Ncore interconnect, the SiFive 22G1 X280 Customer Reference Platform integrates an interesting mix of peripherals to facilitate software development on a RISC-V Vector-enabled platform. SiFive also provides the Freedom SDK for Linux for software development with SiFive IP.

“Our goal is to follow the processor IP choices of our customers and be the leading system IP provider of the emerging RISC-V ecosystem,” said Frank Schirrmeister, vice president of solutions and business development at Arteris. “Our collaboration with SiFive supports our mission to be a catalyst for SoC innovation so our mutual customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next, creating innovative consumer electronics and industrial edge AI/ML products.”

For more information regarding the 22G1 X280 Customer Reference Platform, please contact SiFive at [email protected]

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at Arteris.com.

About SiFive

As the pioneers who introduced RISC-V to the world, SiFive is transforming the future of compute by bringing the limitless potential of RISC-V to the highest performance and most data-intensive applications in the world. SiFive’s unrivaled compute platforms have enabled leading technology companies around the world to innovate, optimize and deliver the most advanced solutions of tomorrow across every market segment of chip design, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, automotive, data center, mobile, and consumer. With SiFive, the future of RISC-V has no limits. For more information, please visit SiFive.com.

© 2004-2023 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Arteris Media Contact:
Gina Jacobs
Arteris
+1(408) 560-3044
[email protected]

SiFive Media Contact:
Allison DeLeo
Racepoint Global for SiFive
+1(415) 694-6711
[email protected]

