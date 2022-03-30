PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, announced today that NuVasive management will participate in upcoming investor conferences and will be joined by Globus Medical management to discuss the two companies' recent merger announcement and other business topics:

Citi 2023 Healthcare Services, MedTech, Tools and HCIT Conference , March 2, 2023 in New York City . The fireside chat will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET .

, in . The fireside chat will begin at . Cowen's 43 rd Annual Health Care Conference , March 8, 2023 in Boston . The fireside chat will begin at 2:10 p.m. ET .

, in . The fireside chat will begin at . Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, March 14, 2023 in Miami . The fireside chat will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET .

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com. After the live webcasts, replays of the presentations will remain available on the website for 30 days.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Globus Medical and NuVasive Announcement

On February 9, 2023, Globus Medical and NuVasive announced a definitive agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The announcement can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.

