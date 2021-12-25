WEIS MARKETS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SUNBURY, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023

Company's fourth quarter comparable store sales increased 9.5 percent

SUNBURY, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) today reported its financial results for the 14-week fourth quarter and the 53-week fiscal year period ended December 31, 2022.

Weis_Markets_Logo.jpg

"We continued our positive momentum in the fourth quarter which contributed to a strong fiscal year 2022," said Weis Markets, Inc. Chairman, President and CEO Jonathan H. Weis. "Our fourth quarter results were favorably impacted by disciplined loyalty marketing programs and ongoing price investments across the store. The focus on customer experience along with leveraging store level and supply chain efficiencies helped offset some of the current inflationary pressures of higher product, fuel, utilities, and other operating costs."

"We also continued to reinvest in our future through execution of our multi-year capital expenditures program, completing ten store remodels, three new fuel centers, one new store, one rebuild, and a record number of smaller projects which help us efficiently serve our customers," said Mr. Weis. "We are grateful to our dedicated store, supply chain, manufacturing, and support center associates who make our success possible."

The Weis Markets, Inc. Board of Directors declared on February 2, 2023 a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 payable on February 27, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Net sales totaled $1.31 billion for the 14-week fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.11 billion for the 13-week fourth quarter ended December 25, 2021, up 18.0 percent. Fourth quarter comparable store sales, adjusted for an additional week in 2022, increased 9.5 percent on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 16.4 percent on a two-year stacked basis following the increase of 14.1 percent for the same period in 2020.

The Company's fourth quarter net income (after provision for income taxes) totaled $28.88 million compared to $22.61 million in 2021, up 27.7 percent. Fourth quarter earnings per share totaled $1.07 compared to $0.84 per share in 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Net sales totaled $4.70 billion for the 53-week fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $4.22 billion for the 52-week fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, up 11.2 percent. Fiscal year 2022 comparable store sales, adjusted for an additional week in 2022, increased 8.8 percent on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 10.5 percent on a two-year stacked basis following the increase of 16.4 percent for the same period in 2020.

The Company's fiscal year 2022 net income (after provision for income taxes) totaled $125.20 million compared to $108.85 million in 2021, up 15.0 percent. Fiscal year 2022 earnings per share totaled $4.65 compared to $4.05 per share in 2021.

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

In addition to historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements, which are included pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: competitive and reputational risks; financial, investment and infrastructure risks; information security, cybersecurity and data privacy risks; supply chain and third-party risks; risks created by pandemics (including the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and the related responses of governments, consumers, customers, suppliers and employees); and legal, regulatory and other external risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Company files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management is also providing a two-year stacked comparable store sales analysis, a non-GAAP measure, because management believes this metric is useful to investors and analysts. It is not recommended that the two-year-stacked analysis be considered a substitute for the Company's operating results as reported in accordance with GAAP.

WEIS MARKETS, INC.

COMPARATIVE SUMMARY OF SALES & EARNINGS


Fourth Quarter — 2022


(Unaudited)





















14 Weeks Ended


13 Weeks Ended


Increase



December 31, 2022


December 25, 2021


(Decrease)


Net sales

$


1,306,090,000



$


1,107,276,000



18.0

%
















Income from operations



33,576,000





30,351,000



10.6

%
















Income before provision for income taxes

$


35,890,000



$


30,593,000



17.3

%


Provision for income taxes



7,007,000





7,979,000



(12.2)

%


Net income

$


28,883,000



$


22,614,000



27.7

%
















Weighted-average shares outstanding



26,898,443





26,898,443





Basic and diluted earnings per share

$


1.07



$


0.84


$

0.23














































53 Weeks Ended


52 Weeks Ended


Increase



December 31, 2022


December 25, 2021


(Decrease)


Net sales

$


4,695,943,000



$


4,224,417,000



11.2

%
















Income from operations



157,052,000





146,711,000



7.0

%
















Income before provision for income taxes

$


160,777,000



$


148,307,000



8.4

%


Provision for income taxes



35,581,000





39,458,000



(9.8)

%


Net income

$


125,196,000



$


108,849,000



15.0

%
















Weighted-average shares outstanding



26,898,443





26,898,443





Basic and diluted earnings per share

$


4.65



$


4.05


$

0.60

















WEIS MARKETS, INC.

TWO-YEAR STACKED COMPARABLE STORE SALES


Fourth Quarter — 2022

(Unaudited)




Percentage Change



Fourth Quarter Ended

(amounts adjusted for an additional week in 2022)



2022 vs. 2021



2021 vs. 2020


Comparable store sales (individual year)



9.5

%


6.9

%

Comparable store sales (two-year stacked)



16.4





Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (individual year)



9.6



4.9


Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (two-year stacked)



14.5

%














Percentage Change



Fiscal Year Ended

(amounts adjusted for an additional week in 2022)



2022 vs. 2021



2021 vs. 2020


Comparable store sales (individual year)



8.8

%


1.7

%

Comparable store sales (two-year stacked)



10.5





Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (individual year)



7.5



0.2


Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (two-year stacked)



7.7

%




favicon.png?sn=AQ26482&sd=2023-02-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weis-markets-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-results-301757137.html

SOURCE Weis Markets

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ26482&Transmission_Id=202302271700PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ26482&DateId=20230227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.