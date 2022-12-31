PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that President and CEO J. Christopher Donahue is scheduled to participate in a moderated discussion at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the presentation via FederatedInvestors.com. To listen to the live presentation online, go to the About tab of the website and visit the link under Featured at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available on this site for seven days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2022. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-incs-ceo-to-participate-in-rbc-capital-markets-global-financials-conference-301757032.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.