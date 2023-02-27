Quaker Houghton Appoints Jeffrey L. Fleck as Chief Supply Chain Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today announced that Jeffrey L. Fleck has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer effective February 27, 2023. Mr. Fleck is responsible for leading the global end-to-end supply chain organization.

Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President stated: "I am pleased to welcome Jeff to Quaker Houghton. He brings extensive leadership capabilities and supply chain expertise to optimize and strengthen our global footprint, operations and processes and further enable the Company to execute on our long-term growth strategy."

Prior to joining Quaker Houghton, Mr. Fleck most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer for Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products Company from 2016 to 2023. From 2010 to 2015, Mr. Fleck was Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain and R&D Officer at Zep, Inc. Prior, he also held various supply chain management leadership positions at The Clorox Company, American Home Products, and Cargill Incorporated.

About Quaker Houghton:
Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,600 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

