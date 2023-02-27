PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) today announced that Philip Strawbridge, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in Roth Capital Partners' 35th Annual Conference on March 12th through 14th in Dana Point, California.

For more information, visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_89809/conference_home.html. To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Roth Capital Partners representative.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

