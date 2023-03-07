Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ( APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 833,333 shares. The exercise of the option to purchase additional shares increased the amount of gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Apellis, to approximately $402.5 million.

The public offering consisted of 4,007,936 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $63.00 per share, including 833,333 shares of common stock pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,380,956 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $62.9999 per pre-funded warrant.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Raymond James & Associates, Inc., acted as co-managers for the offering.

The securities were offered by Apellis pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 22, 2023. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected]; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first and only therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. With nearly a dozen clinical and pre-clinical programs underway, we believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases.

Media Contact:
Lissa Pavluk
[email protected]
617.977.6764

Investor Contact:
Meredith Kaya
[email protected]
617.599.8178

ti?nf=ODc3NzgyNCM1NDMyMjI3IzIwMjAwMjY=
Apellis-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.