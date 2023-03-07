California American Water's Northern Division Gives $10k to Greater Sacramento Urban League, Part of Nationwide Support for National Urban League and the Affiliate Movement

The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, recently announced a combined donation of $200,000 to the National Urban League and the Affiliate Movement — $10,000 of which has been donated to the Greater Sacramento Urban League.

Audie Foster, Director of Operations for California American Water's Northern Division, and Dwayne Crenshaw, President and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Urban League (Photo: Business Wire)

“California American Water believes in supporting and engaging with the communities where we live, work, and operate,” said Audie Foster, Director of Operations for California American Water's Northern Division. “We’re honored to support the Greater Sacramento Urban League and its efforts to enhance workforce development initiatives that help close the equality gap for African Americans and other historically underserved groups in our service areas.”

The donation is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s commitment to strengthening inclusion, diversity, equity, and equality by supporting organizations and initiatives that uplift and empower communities.

“Our organization has been dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives in the Sacramento region since 1968,” said Dwayne Crenshaw, President and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Urban League. “Our efforts have helped tens of thousands of Sacramentans gain meaningful employment, access educational opportunities, and strengthen their financial well-being. The generous funding from the American Water Charitable Foundation will help bolster our existing workforce development programs and further our mission to build communities where all families and individuals can live well, be well, and thrive.”

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com%2Fawcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Greater Sacramento Urban League

The Greater Sacramento Urban League (GSUL) has been committed to empowering communities and changing lives in the Sacramento region since 1968. GSUL’s mission is to empower Black and other historically marginalized people throughout the region in securing economic self-reliance, educational fulfillment, social justice and civil rights while living well, being well and thriving. The organization is led by a five pillar empowerment agenda, which includes: civic engagement and leadership development, civil rights and racial justice, economic empowerment, education and youth, and health and quality of life. Follow GSUL on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

