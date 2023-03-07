Lee Enterprises files 10-K and announces quarterly call and webcast March 2, 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated ( LEE), a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 77 markets, has scheduled an audio webcast and conference call for Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 9 a.m. Central Time. Lee plans to issue a news release before the market opens that day with preliminary results for its 1st quarter ended December 25, 2022.

The Company’s annual report on Form 10-K was filed with the SEC today and as a reminder, our final results for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA did not change from what was reported on December 9, 2022.

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of Lee’s website. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

The live webcast will be accessible at lee.net and will be available for replay 24 hours later.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and, nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and reach more than 38 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:
[email protected]
(563) 383-2100

