AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ANNOUNCES PASSING OF LELAND VERNER; CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

2 hours ago
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. ("Avante" or the "Company") (TSXV: XX) is deeply saddened to announce that long time director Leland Verner has passed away. Mr. Verner was a director of the Corporation and was the chair of its board of directors from 2008 to 2019.

“On behalf of Avante, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Verner’s family and friends”, said Manny Mounouchos, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, “Leland was both an exceptional leader and a valued advisor and will be missed by all who knew him”.

To fill the vacancy created by the passing of Mr. Verner, Mr. Bruce Bronfman has rejoined the board of directors, having previously served as a director between 2008 and 2018.

Mr. Bronfman has been and is President of Mida Investments Ltd. since 1994, an investment and advisory firm based in Toronto and has been involved in a number of startup and early-stage companies assisting them with their overall strategic direction, financing and related corporate activities. He provides analysis and context that expands and provides momentum to business ideas. He is currently Strategic Advisor to both Cairn Memory Care Opportunity Fund, a Seniors focused Fund based in Toronto, and Citadel FM, a digital streaming music and advertisement platform based in Boston, Mass.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Emmanuel Mounouchos
CEO
416 923 6984
[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


