MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2023

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 29, 2023, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details:

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)
Webcast link: https://bell.media-server.com/mmc/p/hfbkc7pb
Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): 514-392-1587 or 1-800-806-5484
Access code: 7013475
Webcast replay will be available online until March 28, 2024 in the "Investor Relations - Events - Archives" section of Dollarama's website.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,462 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 395 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

www.dollarama.com

