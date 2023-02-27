Entertainment Unplugged: KONKA Debuts 27-Inch Cordless Smart Monitor in Japanese Market

TOKYO, Feb. 27, 2023

TOKYO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KONKA Group Co., Ltd. ("the Company"; 000016. SZ), a leading technology company, announced that the Company has launched MOVEVISION, its latest 27-inch cordless smart monitor in Japan, which has now gone on sale through the national agent GRT. The launch marks the global debut of the home entertainment powerhouse packed with an outstanding display, long-lasting battery capacity and versatile smart features in a lightweight, minimalist structure that allow users to enjoy their daily fix for digital content anywhere, anytime.

Konka.jpg

Thinking beyond the conventional concepts, the KONKA designers created a smart monitor that's not tied down to a power outlet. It is mounted on a wheeled stand which allows the users to adjust the height, angle and location of the screen, pushing the boundary of traditional home entertainment devices which are often associated with bulkiness and inflexibility.

MOVEVISION is equipped with an Android 11 system and supports mainstream video and music streaming apps that are free to download from the Google Play store. The battery allows for four to six hours of video playback, coupled with a streamlined UI design that makes app navigation and operation extremely easy and intuitive. MOVEVISION is also an all-in-one office solution for business presentations and videoconferencing, turning any meeting room into an inclusive and productive collaboration workplace thanks to its mobility, superior audio-visual quality, and versatile capabilities.

In addition to MOVEVISION, KONKA has also introduced its bezel-less 680 TV series (without tuner) to the Japanese market, which is now available for purchase through Suruga's online and offline stores. With new offerings, KONKA aims to provide Japanese consumers with the best home entertainment solutions.

KONKA Group Co., Ltd.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's business scope covers consumer electronics products, semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service, and investment & finance. Established in 1980, KONKA is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise that has been listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Since 1999, KONKA has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies and has also been named one of the "Top 10 most valuable brands in China". With annual revenue of over $7.0 billion, KONKA has more than 40 subsidiaries, 200 sales offices, more than 3,000 service outlets and over 15,000 employees across the globe.

For more information, please visit www.konkaglobal.com and http://konka.co.jp/.

Contact info: [email protected] / [email protected]

