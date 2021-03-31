Pinetree Capital Ltd Announces Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

5 minutes ago
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (

TSX:PNP, Financial) ("Pinetree" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. All figures provided in this press release are in $'000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding.

Financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022

The following information should be read in conjunction with our annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and our annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Selected Financial Information


As at December 31, 2022As at December 31, 2021
Total assets
$40,062$38,851
Total liabilities
443412
Book Value
39,61938,439
Shares outstanding
9,387,0009,387,000
Book Value per share (BVPS)
$4.22$4.09

Shares
Outstanding		EquityBook Value per share (BVPS)1Quarterly ExpensesExpenses as a percentage of BV1
$000's$$'000's%
Dec-31-22
9,387,00039,6194.222750.7
Sep-30-22
9,387,00036,5503.892930.8
Jun-30-22
9,387,00037,6444.012300.6
Mar-31-22
9,387,00035,7793.813370.9
Dec-31-21
9,387,00038,4394.092260.6
Sep-30-21
9,387,00038,5474.112630.7
Jun-30-21
9,420,19839,4804.192160.5
Mar-31-21
4,710,09921,9044.652171.0

1Refer to "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Shares Outstanding and Equity amounts are as at the Quarter End date

Quarterly Expenses amounts are for the Three months ending the Quarter End date

As at December 31, 2022, Pinetree's equity was $39,619 which compares to $38,439 as at December 31, 2021. This resulted in Pinetree's BVPS increasing from $4.09 as at December 31, 2021 to $4.22 as at December 31, 2022. The change represents a increase of $0.13 or 3.2%.

As at December 31, 2022, the Company held equity investments at fair value totaling$31,145 which represented 79% of book value. This compares to equity investments at fair value of $24,703 representing 64% of book value as at December 31, 2021.

Earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $0.33 compared to loss per share of $0.01 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $0.13 as compared to $0.19 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.


Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,

2022202120222021
Net investment gains
3,247971,8842,024
Other income
6859405370
Total expenses
(246)(226)(1,109)(93)
Net income (loss)
3,069(70)1,1801,459
Earnings (loss) per share -
basic & fully diluted
0.33(0.01)0.130.19

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, other income totalled $68 (three months ended December 31, 2021 - $59). Other income is comprised of interest income of $55 and dividend income of $13 (three months ended December 31, 2021 - interest income of $59).

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, other income totalled $405 (twelve months ended December 31, 2021 - $370). Other income is comprised of interest and dividend income of $280 and $125, respectively (twelve months ended December 31, 2021 - interest and dividend income of $208 and $162, respectively).

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pinetree or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Pinetree assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-GAAP Measures

BVPS (book value per share) is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term BVPS does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS measure presented in Pinetree's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company has calculated BVPS consistently for many years and believes that BVPS can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding its performance and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

For further information:
John Bouffard
Chief Financial Officer
416-941-9600 x 200
[email protected]
www.pinetreecapital.com

SOURCE: Pinetree Capital Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741081/Pinetree-Capital-Ltd-Announces-Audited-Financial-Results-for-the-Year-Ended-December-31-2022

Related Articles

